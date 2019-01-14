

CTV Winnipeg





A scary scene unfolded in a Winnipeg taxicab Sunday, leading police to arrest four people.

Police said a report of shots being fired from a cab in the area of King Street and Flora Avenue came in at around 2:30 a.m..

Investigators believe three passengers had been riding in the cab when the front passenger pulled out a gun, waving it around and sometimes pointing it at the driver.

When the cab was in the area of King Street and Selkirk Avenue, police allege the passenger leaned out the window and fired the gun once.

They were dropped off not long after that, police said, and it was while they were getting out that a shot was fired through the windshield from inside the cab.

When police arrived, the taxi driver said the suspects got out nearby, and officers working with police dogs found several people in a residence who were taken into custody and a sawed-off 12-guage shotgun was seized.

Two Winnipeg men, Dorial Tyrell Packo, 19, and Rudy Carpentier, 24, face a number of weapons charges. Another 24-year-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were also arrested on unrelated, outstanding warrants, police said.