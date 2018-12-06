

CTV Winnipeg





Four people in Winnipeg have been charged with drug and weapon related offences after police pulled a vehicle over Wednesday.

At around time missing Winnipeg Police stopped it in the 400 block of Main Street. There were four people inside, and officers allege they saw the driver switch spots with a passenger.

All four people were asked get out of the car. At that time officers became noticed the driver showing signs of drug intoxication and he was placed under arrest. A search turned up a meth needle, four shotgun shells, two cell phones and $200 Canadian, police said.

The officers then arrested the driver and all three passengers.

Police charged three men from Winnipeg, Harold James Maytwayashing, 37, Gary Leo Joseph Carriere, 42, Timothy Jordan Hastings, 29, and a woman from Powerview-Pine Falls, Morgan Cale Bruyere, 23, with drug possession and weapons related charges.

All four are in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.