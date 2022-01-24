Police arrest and charge one man in early morning carjacking that ended in a crash

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg police have arrested one person following a carjacking Monday morning.

Investigators said people were called to the 300 block of Pembina Highway around 2 a.m. for reports of a carjacking.

Police said a man had left his vehicle running for a moment and when he got back, another man was sitting in the driver's seat.

Police said the suspect pulled a knife threatening the man and then drove away.

Officers were able to find the vehicle near Osborne Street and Jubilee Avenue and tried to stop it.

The driver didn't stop for police and investigators said police stopped pursuing the vehicle because of road conditions and how fast the driver was going.

Eventually, police said the driver ran through a red light on Portage Avenue and hit a truck that was driving east. The truck spiralled and knocked down a light post, while the suspect crashed the stolen car into a snowbank.

The suspect got out of the car and ran from the area.

Police were able to find the man nearby and he was arrested. Police said physical injuries were reported in the crash.

The man, 32, is facing several charges, including:

· Robbery;

· Possessing a weapon;

· Possessing break-in instruments;

· Dangerous operation of a conveyance;

· Flight while being pursued by a peace officer;

· Failure to stop at the scene of an accident;

· Driving without a valid driver's licence; and

· Driving while suspended.

He remains in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.

POLICE ARREST WOMAN INVOLVED IN NEW YEAR'S EVE FIGHT

Winnipeg police have arrested a woman who pulled a gun during a fight at a New Year's Eve party.

Police said on Jan. 1, officers were called to a party where a fight broke outside of the home.

Some of the people went back inside the home while others went to a nearby hotel.

While at the hotel, another confrontation happened and police said a woman pulled out a gun, pointed it at a man's face, and then stole a woman's backpack and left.

The Major Crimes Unit took over the investigator and were able to identify the woman.

On Jan. 24, police were able to find the woman while attending to an unrelated matter.

She was arrested and turned over to the Major Crimes Unit.

The 23-year-old woman has been charged with:

· Robbery;

· Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon;

· Carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;

· Possessing a weapon;

· Pointing a firearm;

· Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and

· Using a firearm during commission of an indictable offence.

Police said she was released on an undertaking and the charges against her have not been proven in court.