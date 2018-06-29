

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATED: The Winnipeg Police Service have arrested and charged Cecil Junior Houle and Winston Thomas, who are high-risk sex offenders ordered to reside in Winnipeg.

On July 2, Thomas turned himself in on an outstanding warrant. He has been charged with four counts of failure to comply with probation and the outstanding warrant for his arrest was executed. He is detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

Officers said on Thursday, they went to an address in the 100 block of Jarvis Street to find Houle, but he jumped through a window and fled. According to a news release he later returned to this address. Police then located and arrested Houle who they say was in possession of a large hunting knife.

Houle has been charged with two counts of breach of recognizance, resisting peace officers and possessing a weapon. Three separate warrants for his arrest were executed. He is detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre

EARLIER: Police are asking for help to find two high risk sex offenders who were ordered to reside in Winnipeg.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit is looking for Cecil Junior Houle, 42, and Winston Thomas, 41.

Houle was released from custody on January 19 after being sentenced to 12 years for manslaughter and sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Thomas was released from custody on June 11 and police said he has a history of sexual and violent offenses.

Both men have warrants out for their arrest related to breaches.

Anyone with information is asked to unit at (204)984-1888, a local RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers.