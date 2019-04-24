Winnipeg Police Service said four people were arrested as likely suspects in a series of robberies linked to face-to-face meetings from online sales.

Police tweeted Tuesday that a number of victims were injured after meeting in person to finalize online sales.

It even urged people to avoid face-to-face sales until further notice.

WPS tweeted later that evening that four people were arrested and the threat is likely over.

It still urges people who use online sales platforms to use caution when meeting people in person.