Police arrest four people in series of online sales robberies
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 6:59AM CST
Winnipeg Police Service said four people were arrested as likely suspects in a series of robberies linked to face-to-face meetings from online sales.
Police tweeted Tuesday that a number of victims were injured after meeting in person to finalize online sales.
WPS are currently investigating a # of robberies. A number of victims have been injured and linked by using online personal sales. Please consider avoiding face to face sales until further notice.— Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 24, 2019
It even urged people to avoid face-to-face sales until further notice.
WPS tweeted later that evening that four people were arrested and the threat is likely over.
4 people have just been arrested as likely suspects in a series of robberies linked to face-to-face meetings from online sales. Plse continue to excise caution, however, we believe the threat is over.— Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 24, 2019
It still urges people who use online sales platforms to use caution when meeting people in person.