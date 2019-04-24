

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Police Service said four people were arrested as likely suspects in a series of robberies linked to face-to-face meetings from online sales.

Police tweeted Tuesday that a number of victims were injured after meeting in person to finalize online sales.

WPS are currently investigating a # of robberies. A number of victims have been injured and linked by using online personal sales. Please consider avoiding face to face sales until further notice. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 24, 2019

It even urged people to avoid face-to-face sales until further notice.

WPS tweeted later that evening that four people were arrested and the threat is likely over.

4 people have just been arrested as likely suspects in a series of robberies linked to face-to-face meetings from online sales. Plse continue to excise caution, however, we believe the threat is over. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 24, 2019

It still urges people who use online sales platforms to use caution when meeting people in person.