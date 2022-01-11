Police arrest homicide suspect following 12-hour standoff in Winnipeg's North End

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder following a 12-hour standoff in the city’s North End.

On Monday around 1:30 p.m., officers went to a home in the 400 block of Anderson Avenue because it was believed Alex Arumeul Genaille was inside the home. Police note he was considered armed and dangerous.

Genaille, 23, was wanted for the homicide of Anthony Sinclair on Dec. 9, 2021.

Upon arrival, police safely contained the North End home. Officers said that over the span of 12 hours, the incident developed into an armed and barricaded event, where they used a number of tactical operations to get to the suspect.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police found Genaille hiding in the house. Officers allege he had two guns.

Genaille was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, as well as a number of firearm-related charges. None of the charges have been proven in court.

A second suspect in Sinclair’s death is still missing. Winnipeg police officers are asking for the public’s help in finding Thunder Lightning Fontaine, 22. He is described as five-foot-eight and 176 lbs.

Officers remind people not to approach Fontaine.

If anyone has information about his location they are asked to call 204-986-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers.