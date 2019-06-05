

CTV Winnipeg





A 24-year-old is facing several charges after police say they received several calls about a man with a machete in downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said just after 1 p.m. they received two calls from stores in the 300 block of Portage Avenue about a man armed with a machete.

Before police arrived to the scene, the suspect reportedly left the shopping area and ran downtown holding the weapon. Police found him in the 200 block of Hargrave Street, and used a Taser as he refused to put down the machete. The man was taken into custody.

Police also said that earlier in the day the suspect was at a business in the 200 block of Donald Street, where he refused to give over the machete and threatened security workers. They also allege he was at a department store in the 400 block of Portage Avenue and while wearing a mask, stole a bag and a number of clothes.

Officers also say two bags were taken from a store in the 300 block of Portage Avenue, and though security was able to recover the bags, they backed away when they saw the machete.

Leslie Boyd Cook has been charged and is detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.