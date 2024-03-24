WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Police arrest man for stealing from multiple grocery stores, assaulting security and staff

    Winnipeg police
    Winnipeg police have arrested a man for stealing from grocery stores over two dozen times.

    On March 21, police said officers were investigating an "unrelated matter" when they came in contact with a man who was wanted on three warrants for robberies from groceries stores around the city.

    Investigators previously found he was linked to over two dozen incidents and each time, police said he would steal large amounts of meat from chain grocery stores.

    Police also noted he would assault security or employees at many of the stores and threaten them with bear spray and sharp weapons.

    Police estimate the stores lost more than $10,000 in total.

    The man, 32, was arrested and charged with seven counts of robbery, 18 counts of theft under $5,000 and three counts of failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

    He remains in custody. The charges against him have not been tested in court.

