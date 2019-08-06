Police arrest second suspect in stabbing death on Flora Avenue
Around 9:50 p.m. on May 21, emergency crews were called the 500 block of Flora Avenue and found the victim with a stab wound. (Source: Alex Brown/CTV News)
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 12:10PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, August 6, 2019 12:13PM CST
Winnipeg police have made a second arrest in the murder of a 36-year-old Winnipeg man.
Jessie Robert David Catterson died from a stab wound after police say a fight broke out between him and two other men at a home on Flora Avenue on May 21.
Police believe the two suspects fled and the victim collapsed inside a nearby home before 911 was contacted.
Catterson was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died.
Police say they arrested Matthias Tyler Sexton, 25, on Sunday and charged him with second-degree murder and possession of a weapon, according to a Tuesday news release.
It follows another arrest in June, when Donald Leslie Parisien, 36, was charged with second-degree murder.
Both suspects have been detained in custody.