A 25-year-old is facing a number of charges in connection with a collision where a pedestrian landed on a vehicle’s windshield.

On Saturday around 2:20 a.m., police received a report about a pedestrian-vehicle collision in the 300 block of Marion Street.

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

He told police he was closing up at the bar where he works, when he heard squealing tires and saw a vehicle driving towards him in the parking lot.

Police said the man jumped up, but was hit in the lower body and landed on the vehicle’s hood and windshield.

The driver left the scene.

On Sunday, police arrested a 25-year-old man for assault with a weapon, drive carelessly, drive suspended/while disqualified and drivers fail to exchange particulars.

He was released on promise to appear in court.