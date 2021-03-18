Advertisement
Police arrest suspect in Agnes Street homicide
Members of the Winnipeg Police Service could be seen on Agnes Street on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Glenn Pismenny/CTV News)
Share:
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested and charged a 34-year-old man in connection with the death of a Winnipeg man one week ago.
Alvin Joseph Glen Nelson was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Winnipeg’s south end. He has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Russel Gibeault on March 12.
Gibeault, 30, was injured following an alleged assault at a home in the 400 block of Agnes Street at 4:20 p.m. He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police allege Nelson and Gibeault knew each other and were involved in a fight in the home.
Nelson is in custody, and the charge against him has not been proven in court.