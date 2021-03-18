WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested and charged a 34-year-old man in connection with the death of a Winnipeg man one week ago.

Alvin Joseph Glen Nelson was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Winnipeg’s south end. He has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Russel Gibeault on March 12.

Gibeault, 30, was injured following an alleged assault at a home in the 400 block of Agnes Street at 4:20 p.m. He was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police allege Nelson and Gibeault knew each other and were involved in a fight in the home.

Nelson is in custody, and the charge against him has not been proven in court.