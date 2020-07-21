WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested a man after police put out a plea to the public to help locate a suspect accused of stabbing a man in June.

On June 13, around 1:40 a.m., a 32-year-old man was walking down the back lane in the 100 block of Smithfield Avenue in the Seven Oaks area.

Police said the man was approached from behind by another man who was carrying a knife and he was stabbed several times.

The victim was able to make it into a nearby inn/bar and he collapsed. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Police had released images of the believed suspect and asked the public for tips.

Due to the plea to the public, investigators received a tip and on July 19, the suspect was placed under arrest during an unrelated incident in the West Broadway area.

Police don't believe the victim and suspect were known to one another.

The suspect has also been linked to two other incidents, police said. On June 4, a vehicle was damaged in the 100 block of Young Street and on June 14, a vehicle was entered and damaged while parked in the 100 block of Rupertsland Boulevard.

Jordan Edward Freis, 20, who is from Winnipeg, has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of mischief under $5,000/obstructing enjoyment, and failing to comply with a probation order.

He currently remains in custody.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.