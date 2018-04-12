

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has found and arrested a man after a violent assault with a machete in February.

The suspect was found in the 200 block of Park Manor Blvd, police said Thursday.

They had initially issued a release saying they were searching for a suspect on March 12, 2018, and that the attack happened on Feb. 24, 2018, at approximately 6:15 a.m., in the area of Magnus Avenue between Chudley Street and Buller Avenue.

Police said an adult female was struck repeatedly with a machete causing her to fall to the ground. She was then kicked in the head, face and upper body and again struck with a machete.

Winnipeg's Vincent Rupert Thompson, 29, has been charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats, intimidation and possession of a weapon.