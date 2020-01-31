WINNIPEG -- Two women were arrested on Thursday after police stopped the vehicle they were driving.

Around 9:35 p.m. on Jan. 30, officers stopped a driver in the 600 block of Selkirk Avenue because of lapsed vehicle insurance, according to police.

A news release said officers spotted a machete inside the vehicle and both the driver and passenger were arrested.

After searching the vehicle, officers allege they found two knives, a sword, and an improvised firing device.

A 34-year-old woman from Winnipeg was arrested for unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and five counts of possessing a weapon.

She was released on a notice to appear.

The other woman in the vehicle, Corynn Alyssa Quesnel, 29, has been charged with possessing a firearm, restricted or prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, five counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order, possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized. Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and five counts of possessing a weapon.

Quesnel remains in custody.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Earlier on Jan. 30, around 12:25 p.m., police said a woman was spotted allegedly driving a stolen black 2004 Ford F150 in the area of Main Street and Rupert Avenue.

Officers said the woman caused the rear tires to spin which caused the vehicle to fishtail uncontrollably in traffic.

According to police, as officers were driving to stop the woman, she and two men got out of the vehicle and started running.

The woman was arrested, but then two men got away.

Police said the vehicle was searched and officers found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition, adding the serial number on the gun had been tampered with.

Deirdre Ann Macdonald, 26, from MacGregor, Man., has been charged with possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possessing a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with, two counts of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000, three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order, driving while suspended or disqualified, displaying a number plate that doesn't match a registration card and driving imprudently.

Police said she has been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre. The charges have not been tested in court.