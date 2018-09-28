

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP have arrested two people in connection to a 10-month long homicide investigation in Neepawa, Man., but they are still looking for a third suspect.

On Nov. 25, 2017 around 3 a.m. officers found a dead 62-year-old man at a home in Neepawa. The man’s death was ruled a homicide and the major crimes unit was called in to help.

On Wednesday, Molly Syganiec, 21, from Brandon, Man., was arrested and charged with second degree murder. She is in custody and is set to appear in Winnipeg Provincial Court on Friday.

Denver Henderson, 34, from Killarney, Man., was arrested on Wednesday and charged with manslaughter and accessory after the fact to murder. He is in custody and is scheduled to appear in Winnipeg Provincial Court on Friday.

There is a warrant out for the arrest of Kelsie Lesergent, 20, from Brandon, Man., who has been charged with second degree murder. She is described as five-foot-six and 119 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Police said she is possibly in the Brandon area.

The RCMP continue to look for her.

Police ask anyone with information about Lesergent’s whereabouts to call 911, their police jurisdiction or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. To submit a secure tip online go to www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).