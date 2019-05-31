

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are reminding people that 911 should only be used for emergencies after arresting a Winnipeg woman accused of making repeated calls that turned out to be unfounded.

The arrest was made after a hang up call came into 911 on May 30, police said, from a residence in the 400-block of Young Street.

Police said 911 operators tried to call the number back multiple times but no one answered, and the computer system had record of previous 911 calls from that number that turned out to be unfounded.

Officers arrived and spoke with a woman, and police said there was no need of police assistance.

Police allege the same woman called 911 eight times in 2019 and 20 times in 2018, all unfounded calls.

Police said the 911 system should only be used for emergencies, including crimes in progress, situations where people are at risk and medical emergencies.