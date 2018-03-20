

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a man last seen in the city in January.

Police said Gaston Plante, 67, also known a Joseph Plante, is originally from Hornpayne, Ontario, but has lived a transient lifestyle for decades.

His family last saw him in Ontario in September 2017, and said he came to Winnipeg after that, and was last seen in the downtown area on Jan. 22, 2018.

His family has not heard from him since.

Investigators are concerned for Plante’s wellbeing and ask anyone with information on where he might be to contact the Winnipeg police missing person’s unit at 204-986-6250.