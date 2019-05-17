Featured
Police ask for help to find missing siblings, age 14 and 9
Officers say they are concerned for the well-being of Tattyanna Morand, 14, pictured at left, and her brother Dustin Morand, 9, on the right. (Supplied).
Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a pair of siblings last seen in the Tyndall Park area on Wednesday.
Officers say they are concerned for the well-being of Tattyanna Morand, 14, and her brother Dustin Morand, 9, who also goes by D.J.
Tattyanna is described as being five-foot-two with a thin build and long curly black hair worn in a bun. She was last seen wearing a pink Calvin Klein jacket with white shoes and police said she was carrying a black and pink backpack.
Her brother Dustin is four feet tall and has a medium build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue raincoat and blue/green Under Armour running shoes.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tattyanna and Dustin is asked to contact missing persons unit investigators at 204-986-6250.