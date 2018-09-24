

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking for assistance from the public to help find a last piece of construction equipment stolen sometime between Saturday and Monday.

Police said the front-end loader was taken from the area near McGregor Street and Manitoba Avenue.

The orange ‘07’ Caterpillar 928H front-end loader is marked on both sides with a ‘BayView Construction’ logo. Its serial number is CXK01701.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators with the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or submit a tip via Crime Stoppers.