Featured
Police ask for help to find stolen front-end loader
Police supplied photo of an '02 Caterpillar front-end loader, similar to the '07 model that was stolen.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 1:31PM CST
Winnipeg police are asking for assistance from the public to help find a last piece of construction equipment stolen sometime between Saturday and Monday.
Police said the front-end loader was taken from the area near McGregor Street and Manitoba Avenue.
The orange ‘07’ Caterpillar 928H front-end loader is marked on both sides with a ‘BayView Construction’ logo. Its serial number is CXK01701.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators with the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or submit a tip via Crime Stoppers.