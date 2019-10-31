

Megan Benedictson, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- People are being asked to stay away from the 800 block of St. Matthews in Winnipeg’s West End.

Police have taped off a home, 821 St. Matthews, as well as an area in between the home and a brick building next to it, where an officer could be seen carrying what looked like a rifle.

Police have shared few details, saying only that they are “on scene in regards to an ongoing investigation” and ask people to stay out of the area.

This is a developing story. More details to come.