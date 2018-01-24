Featured
Police ask public not to approach suspect in fatal stabbing on Furby St.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 1:04PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 24, 2018 1:07PM CST
Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a suspect in a fatal stabbing.
Angel Beaulieu died in hospital after being stabbed last week on Furby Street, in an incident that also sent another woman to hospital with stabbing injuries.
READ MORE: 22-year-old woman dead after West End stabbing
The second woman was treated and released.
On Wednesday officers said Lanessa Moskotaywenene, 18, is subject to arrest warrants for manslaughter and aggravated assault.
Police advise people not to approach Moskotaywenene, but anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.