

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a suspect in a fatal stabbing.

Angel Beaulieu died in hospital after being stabbed last week on Furby Street, in an incident that also sent another woman to hospital with stabbing injuries.

READ MORE: 22-year-old woman dead after West End stabbing

The second woman was treated and released.

On Wednesday officers said Lanessa Moskotaywenene, 18, is subject to arrest warrants for manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Police advise people not to approach Moskotaywenene, but anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.