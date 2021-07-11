WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 73-year-old woman.

According to police, Jessie Pelletier was last seen in Winnipeg's downtown area on July 6.

Police describe Pelletier as five-foot-one in height, with a medium build, long black hair and glasses. A clothing description for Pelletier is not available.

The WPS said it is concerned for Pelletier’s well-being and asks anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.