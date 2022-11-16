Police asking for help to identify man found in medical distress

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help from the public to identify a man found in medical distress last month.

Police said the man was found in the area of St. Norbert on Oct. 18, and remains in hospital.

The man is described as Indigenous, approximately 25-35 years old, with long black hair. He is five-foot-10 in height, and has an average build.

He was wearing a black jacket, jeans and a Phoenix Coyotes hoodie, which police provided a picture of.

Anyone with information about his identity can call police at 204-986-6250.