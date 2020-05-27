Police asking public to avoid area in Exchange District due to 'dynamic situation'
Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020 4:43PM CST
A file image of the Winnipeg Police Service taken on Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is advising the public to avoid an area in the Exchange District.
Police tweeted that officers are currently involved in a dynamic situation in the area of King Street and McDermot Avenue.
Details are limited about the incident.
