Police attend apartment block on one matter, make arrests in different case
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 9:48AM CST
Last Updated Monday, December 17, 2018 1:25PM CST
Winnipeg police say a visit some of their officers made to an apartment block for one matter ended up leading to arrests in a completely different case when they noticed a damaged door.
Police say that when they entered the suite on Saturday, two suspects gave them false names and one had an improvised firing device loaded with a .22 calibre round of ammunition.
Nicki Gilbert Beardy and Karen Deanna Hastings, both 25, are charged with break-and-enter with intent.
Twenty-nine-year-old Myles Junior Keewatincappo also faces a break-and-enter with intent charge, as well as weapons charges.