

The Canadian Press





Winnipeg police say a visit some of their officers made to an apartment block for one matter ended up leading to arrests in a completely different case when they noticed a damaged door.

Police say that when they entered the suite on Saturday, two suspects gave them false names and one had an improvised firing device loaded with a .22 calibre round of ammunition.

Nicki Gilbert Beardy and Karen Deanna Hastings, both 25, are charged with break-and-enter with intent.

Twenty-nine-year-old Myles Junior Keewatincappo also faces a break-and-enter with intent charge, as well as weapons charges.