WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s police board chair is resurrecting the idea of police wearing cameras as part of their equipment.

Councillor Markus Chambers says he’d like the board to sit down with the service to discuss the idea of doing a pilot project or full implementation.

Chambers pointed to a cheap option Altona is running, where officers have been outfitted with cameras that run through their phones via an app.

Chambers estimated using that technology could cost around $100,000 to equip 150 officers.

Previous estimates put a body camera program for Winnipeg between $8 and $10 million.

Chambers says the cameras could help provide the full context of interactions between the public and police.

Winnipeg Police Chief Danny says he doesn’t want to “benchmark” any plans here based on results from a smaller force like Altona.

Smyth said the service is following what is happening with body cameras in other larger Canadian cities.

Smyth has previously stated support for cameras and says this can be discussed as part of the 2022 budget.

Last year, a call for body cameras was voted down following a motion from Coun. Kevin Klein, the former police board chair

A $1.5 million budget item to explore body cameras has been delayed for several years at city hall.