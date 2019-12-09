WINNIPEG -- The threat of cutting Winnipeg police positions is subsiding.

In order to meet a two per cent budget target, the police service said last month 34 officer positions and 25 cadets would have to go.

On Friday, the Winnipeg Police Board voted against that scenario.

"The board doesn't agree with a reduction in compliment," said board chair Councillor Kevin Klein.

Instead, it agreed with a council directive to use millions of dollars in savings from changes to the police pension to stave off the cuts.

But those changes are the subject of an arbitration hearing in January, so Klein said there's no guarantee the money will be available.

"There's millions and millions of dollars at stake because of many gambles that we do," said Klein.

The city has said it’s received a legal opinion on making the unilateral changes to the pension outside of the collective bargaining process.

In other potential savings, the police board also voted on a recommendation for the city to reduce financial charges on the police service such as rent, parking, and gas.

"We're saying nope you have to review these expenses now because it's painting a misleading picture of the police budget," said Klein.

The board recommendations now move to the budget working group for consideration.