Winnipeg police seized pot plants worth more than three quarters of a million dollars from a residence in Southdale Tuesday.

Police said they obtained a warrant to search the residence in the first 100 block of Driftwood Bay.

Investigators allege “a medical marijuana production license had been fraudulently obtained.”

Police said they seized 463 pot plants in different growth stages that had the potential to earn $518,560 on the street.

Officers also seized harvested cannabis plants valued at $252,000, and $30,900 worth of grow equipment.

Police have charged a 61-year-old Winnipeg man with producing cannabis and possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.