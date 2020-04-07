WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba First Nations Police Service said one of its cars was forced off the road during a chase when the suspect vehicle drove into it.

On April 4 around 6 p.m., officers were notified about a vehicle stolen from a home on Long Plain First Nation, with the caller saying the car was potentially at another residence in the community.

When police went to this home the van wasn’t there, however they later found it driving on Highway 305.

Officers said they tried to do a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle evaded them. Police report the van then stopped abruptly and two males got out and ran away, with the one suspect fleeing in the stolen car. Police said the driver was known to them, prohibited from driving and had a number of outstanding warrants.

The police chase continued throughout Long Plain First Nation.

Police said that during this pursuit, the suspect allegedly drove straight into one of their cars. Then, officers said, the van struck the side of another police cruiser and the suspect vehicle ended up in a ditch.

Officers noted they had to break the window on the driver’s side of the van to stop it, because the suspect still tried to get away.

Verdall Peters, 20, from Long Plain First Nation was arrested and taken into custody. He faces several charges including three counts of assaulting a police officer, three counts of resisting arrest and flight from police.

None of the charges have been tested in court.