The Brandon Police Service said no one was hurt when a tire went flying across the TransCanada Highway, striking and denting the body of one of its cruisers.

It happened after officers in the police car that was hit had pulled over to assist another police car with a flat tire, at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the car with the flat was stopped on a gravel-paved section of the Westbound lane when the second police car pulled up behind it. That’s when a tire came loose from a truck driving on a service lane, flying and bouncing all the way across a ditch and both lanes of the TransCanada before leaving a large dent on the driver’s side of the police car.

Brandon police tweeted about the incident, with a reminder for drivers, “Roadside dangers can come from any direction!”