WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP said they caught a suspect who was driving impaired, after responding to reports of shots fired near a home the R.M. of St. Clements on Monday.

Officers responded to the incident around 1:05 a.m., after a caller told police the suspect drove near the home, discharged a gun, and then drove away.

Mounties found the suspect’s car, conducted a high-risk traffic stop and took the driver into custody.

Police searched the car and found a rifle and several rounds of ammunition, including a spent casing.

The suspect was taken to the Selkirk RCMP detachment, where his breath was analyzed and found to be nearly two times the legal limit.

Jason Shore, 41, from Steinbach, Man., was charged with several offences, including impaired operation of a conveyance, operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg%, and discharging a firearm while being reckless.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

Police continue to investigate.