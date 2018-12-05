

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a 13-year-old boy is charged with a number of firearms offences after finding a loaded gun in the area of Machray School.

It happened Monday at around 2:25 a.m., police said, when officers and police dogs were investigating commercial break-ins in the Aikens Street and Mountain Avenue area and spotted a teen walking.

Police said the boy walked up to an Aikens Street home, then ran away. Officers found him trying to hide by the school, police said, and the sawed-off .22 calibre rifle was found by members of the K9 unit who were tracking back to the home.

The boy was arrested and is in custody.