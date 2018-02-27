

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a 19-year-old has been charged after a crash sent one man to hospital and led to the closure of Highway 15.

It happened Monday at around 5:10 p.m., three kilometres east of Dugald at the CN rail crossing.

The Mounties said a westbound vehicle crashed head on with an eastbound SUV while trying to pass another vehicle.

The SUV was badly damaged, and its driver, a 61-year-old man from the RM of Springfield, had to be extricated and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said they had to close the highway down and alert CN in order for the rescue to be carried out, as it happened at the site of a rail crossing.

The 61-year-old was travelling alone at the time.

The other driver wasn’t hurt. Both were wearing seatbelts, police said, and alcohol use didn’t play a role in the crash.

Police said a 19-year-old Winnipeg man is charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.