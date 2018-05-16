

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have charged two people after delivery drivers were robbed in separate incidents.

Police said the first victim was stabbed in the upper body Thursday, after he refused to give in to demands from a man at the delivery address for his money, keys and cell phone.

The victim was taken to hospital and later released.

A second food delivery driver was assaulted on Sunday in the West Transcona area.

Police said the victim saw a woman get into his car while he was with a customer.

He tried to stop her but was punched by a man, who jumped in the passenger seat.

The two suspects drove off, leaving the victim with minor injuries, police said

Police responded to another car theft Monday morning—this time from a paper delivery truck driver, who left it on the street with the keys inside.

On Tuesday, police arrested a man in the River East area alleged to be in possession of the paper delivery driver’s vehicle and personal papers belonging to the driver who was stabbed.

Police found the other vehicle early Wednesday morning around Magnus Avenue and McGregor Street. They took one woman into custody.

A 25-year-old woman and 33-year-old man are both charged with robbery and several other offenses.