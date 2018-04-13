

CTV Winnipeg





Four people have been charged after a group armed with a machete robbed a store on Salter Street, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

The police said that on Thursday morning several people went to a store and started taking things off the shelf.

The clerk asked if he could help and a person replied they “could do what they want” and motioned to grab something behind his back, according to police.

Police said before leaving, the group grabbed some more items and one male pulled out a machete and threatened the clerk.

The clerk was not hurt.

The police arrived at the scene, and after a short chase caught three suspects in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue and one in the 500 block of Burrows Avenue

Police allege a search of the suspects led them to discover a replica handgun strapped to one’s neck, hidden by a hood; a replica firearm attached to a strap under the clothes of another; and a machete hidden in the front waistband of a third suspect’s pants.

The suspects, two 18-year-old men, a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, have all been charged for robbery and other offenses.