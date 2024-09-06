Police charge 40-year-old man in sexual assault investigation involving teenage girl

Police say a 40-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted by an adult who befriended her through social media.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), its counter exploitation unit began investigating in August after it received a report of a female youth who was sexually assaulted by an adult male she met online.

Investigators described the suspect as a 40-year-old man of South Asian descent who used the false identity of Sam Rachen to contact and lure the victim through social media to obtain sexual services.

“The suspect formed an exploitative relationship with the victim over approximately three weeks,” WPS said in a news release.

“During this time, the suspect would arrange to meet with the victim and engage in sexual contact in exchange for alcohol and money.”

WPS said officers arrested a 40-year-old Winnipeg man on Sept. 3 in connection with the investigation.

He is charged with sexual assault, three counts of obtaining sexual services from a person under 18, and luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunications.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.