Police have charged a 53-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with a stabbing in March and an assault with a pipe in January.

Police said the stabbing happened on March 28, when a 42-year-old man with stab wounds walked into a business in the 400 block of Sargent Avenue, asking for help.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, later upgraded to stable.

Investigators believe the man was inside his suite in the 500 block of Balmoral Street when a neighbour from the same building barged in, armed with a knife and glass from a broken mirror.

The victim was stabbed during an altercation and got away.

Police arrested a suspect early Monday morning in the 600 block of Main Street.

The 53-year-old man arrested was also wanted on a warrant for an assault in January, where a 54-year-old man was hit over the head with a pipe.

The suspect is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon.