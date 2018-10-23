

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has charged six people in connection with an investigation into a suspected ‘dial-a-dealer’ operation.

Police said officers began investigating in September and arrested a 46-year-old woman on Saturday, seizing crack rocks estimated to be worth $325 on the street, Percocet pills worth $64 and another $685 in cash.

She was charged with several drug offences and possess proceeds of crime.

On the same day, police searched a home in the 900 block of Redwood Avenue and seized an estimated $1,700 worth of crack cocaine, $12,800 in powder cocaine, $1,655 in cash as well as cell phones and a sawed-off shotgun.

Police said two men and three women were arrested, all between the ages of 20 and 47, and face charges for drug-trafficking, proceeds of crime and firearms related offences.