Police charge 6 after 'dial-a-dealer' investigation
File image of crack cocaine. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 2:03PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged six people in connection with an investigation into a suspected ‘dial-a-dealer’ operation.
Police said officers began investigating in September and arrested a 46-year-old woman on Saturday, seizing crack rocks estimated to be worth $325 on the street, Percocet pills worth $64 and another $685 in cash.
She was charged with several drug offences and possess proceeds of crime.
On the same day, police searched a home in the 900 block of Redwood Avenue and seized an estimated $1,700 worth of crack cocaine, $12,800 in powder cocaine, $1,655 in cash as well as cell phones and a sawed-off shotgun.
Police said two men and three women were arrested, all between the ages of 20 and 47, and face charges for drug-trafficking, proceeds of crime and firearms related offences.