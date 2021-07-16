WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested and charged one man in connection to a bank robbery on Thursday.

Police were called to a bank in the Bridgewater neighbourhood and officers were told that around 1:15 p.m. a man went into the bank with his face covered and it appeared he was carrying an assault-style rifle.

Police said the man went to the counter, pointed the gun at an employee and demanded money. Investigators said the employee gave the man the money and he left.

The employee didn't suffer any physical injuries.

Police were eventually able to find the man at a home in the 100 block of Bairdmore Boulevard and he was taken into custody.

Police were able to get a search warrant and were able to seize a vehicle, the money from the bank and an imitation firearm.

Oshiobugie Bryan Okhaimo, 24, from Winnipeg, has been charged with armed robbery using a firearm, using an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, pointing a firearm, possessing a weapon and disguise with intent.

He remains in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.