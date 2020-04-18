WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg police homicide unit has arrested and charged a man following a stabbing on April 16.

Police were originally called to the 600 block of Main Street for reports that a man had been stabbed.

Police confirmed the incident happened at the Manwin Hotel.

The victim, 25-year-old Steven Anthony Sealy, was transported to hospital in critical condition but he later died from his injuries.

The following day on April 17, police identified a suspect and were able to arrest him in the 600 block of Main Street.

He has been identified as Norman Richard Pruden, 35, from Winnipeg. Police said they believe Pruden and Sealy knew each other and the stabbing happened after an altercation in the hotel.

Pruden has been charged with manslaughter and is currently in custody. The charges against him have not been proven in court.