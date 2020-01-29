WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg police officer has been charged following an investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba for unauthorized use of a Winnipeg Police Service computer system.

The IIU said on Oct. 1, 2019, an on-duty officer was caught speeding on photo radar while driving a private vehicle. It said when the officer returned to his office, he made unauthorized entries into a police computer system to prevent the speeding ticket from being issued.

IIU Civilian Director Zane Tessler said it was determined there are reasonable and probable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.

Patrol Sgt. Sean Cassidy has been charged with unauthorized use of a computer, fraud, and obstructing justice.

Police Chief Danny Smyth is scheduled to address the charges Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Cassidy has previously been charged with assault causing bodily harm, unsafe storage of a firearm, and possessing a restricted weapon in an unauthorized place, according to the IIU.



None of the allegations have been tested in court.