

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- Police have closed a section of Ellice Avenue behind Portage Place.

A number of police cruisers are on scene. One person in the area told CTV News Winnipeg they saw a person taken away in an ambulance.

CTV News Winnipeg will update this story as more information becomes available.

-with files from CTV's Beth Macdonell