Police close Ellice near Portage Place
Police have closed a section of Ellice Avenue behind Portage Place. (Source: Beth Macdonell/ CTV News Winnipeg)
Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 7:24PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Police have closed a section of Ellice Avenue behind Portage Place.
A number of police cruisers are on scene. One person in the area told CTV News Winnipeg they saw a person taken away in an ambulance.
CTV News Winnipeg will update this story as more information becomes available.
-with files from CTV's Beth Macdonell