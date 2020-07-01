Advertisement
Police close Salter Street and Flora Avenue for investigation
Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020 9:36AM CST
Police on Salter Street. (Source: CTV News/Zach Kitchen)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service has closed Flora Avenue and Selkirk Avenue due to a police investigation.
A heavy police presence could be seen in the area Wednesday morning.
Police said the closure will likely extend throughout the morning and are asking commuters to use an alternative route.
This is a developing story. More details to come.