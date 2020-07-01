WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service has closed Flora Avenue and Selkirk Avenue due to a police investigation.

A heavy police presence could be seen in the area Wednesday morning.

Police said the closure will likely extend throughout the morning and are asking commuters to use an alternative route.

Salter Street between Flora Avenue and Selkirk Avenue is closed due to a police investigation. Officers are on scene. The closure may extend throughout the morning. Please plan an alternative route. #Winnipeg #Traffic @WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 1, 2020

This is a developing story. More details to come.