Manitoba police agencies took in an explosives shell, a cannon ball and close to 700 firearms during a gun amnesty program held across the province in June.

The Manitoba Association of Chiefs of Police said Tuesday more than 22,000 rounds of ammunition were also collected by the 13 participating police agencies.

No charges resulted from anything that was turned in, the association said, and most of the firearms and ammunition will be destroyed save for a very small number of items that “will be retained for historical, educational, or training purposes.”