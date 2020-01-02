WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing girl they said was last seen in downtown Winnipeg on Dec. 20, 2019.

Police said they are concerned for the wellbeing of Ailyah Campbell, 12.

Campbell is described as being five foot two, 104 pounds, with a thin build, a medium complexion, medium brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she is believed to be wearing a white winter coat.

Anyone with information that can help find Campbell is asked to contact missing persons investigators at 204-986-6250.