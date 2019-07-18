

CTV News Winnipeg





The Manitoba First Nations Police in Roseau River First Nation are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Avriel Alexa Govereau was last seen by family on July 10 around noon, and on July 15 told a family member she was in Winnipeg with her boyfriend.

Govereau is described as five foot nine, around 215 pounds, with long brown hair that’s usually worn in a bun, and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for Govereau’s well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-427-3383.