WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are searching for a 24-year-old man who was been missing since May 7.

Yasir Rahama was last seen in Winnipeg’s Westwood area. Police believe he may have travelled to the Interlake area in the R.M. of Woodlands.

Rahama is described as five foot six, with an average build and dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing white Croc-style shoes, dark grey sweatpants and a beige shirt.

Police are concerned for the Rahama’s well-being.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.