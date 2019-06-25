

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Shauntey Houle was last seen on the evening of June 23 in Long Plain First Nation. Police said it’s believed the teen is travelling between Winnipeg and Long Plain.

She is described as five foot six, with brown and blonde highlights in her hair. Houle has a piercing near her upper lip and a tattoo on the right side of her neck.

Police are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information on Houle’s location is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers.