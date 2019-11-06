Police concerned for well-being of missing teen girl
Supplied photo of Jocelyne Lavallee.
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 1:58PM CST
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
Jocelyne Lavallee was last seen on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. in the city’s North End wearing black sweatpants and a grey hooded sweater.
She’s described as five foot four, with a thin build, blue eyes, and long, straight, light brown hair.
Officers are worried for Lavallee’s well-being. Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the missing persons unit 204-986-6250.