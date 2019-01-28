

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help to find a missing woman.

Autumn McKay, 27, was last seen Jan. 24 at 11 p.m. in downtown Winnipeg.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak said McKay is a member of Manto Sipi Cree Nation and she disappeared while in Winnipeg for medical care. MKO and McKay’s family are holding a news conference Tuesday to urge anyone with information to come forward.

McKay is described as being five-foot-two in height, with a slim build and brown hair.

Winnipeg police said investigators are concerned for her wellbeing.

Police ask anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.